BETHEL — With the town of Bethel simultaneously facing a nearly $100,000 cost to fix the entrance steps to the town office, as well as a request to no longer use the Crescent Park School for election voting, selectmen are informally looking into the possibility of relocating the town office.

The town still owns the former Ethel Bisbee School on Philbrook Street, just off Main Street. Although the property has been on the market for some time there has not been a serious offer, according to town officials. On Monday selectmen discussed the possibility of either renovating that building or replacing it, providing enough space for voting as well as more parking than is now available at the current town office near the top of Main Street. The current office building, known as the Cole Block, was built in the early 1890s.

Board chairman Peter Southam and Selectman Andy Whitney both spoke in favor of considering a new location, including the EBS site. Noting EBS has not sold at a price the town thinks it is worth, Southam said he thought the town should look into the cost of renovating it or removing it and building a new structure.

Whitney said he thought they might ask for informal estimates for the costs from area builders and/or engineers that would give them an idea of the feasibility.

The discussion was tied to consideration of an estimate to fix the crumbling steps at the front of the town office. For months customers have had to use the side door to the office, making it a longer walk for older people and prompting daily inquiries from residents on when the problem will be fixed, according to town officials.

The board received an estimate from Main-Land Development Consultants with a $93,555 price tag. The largest parts of that cost include $15,000 for removal of the current concrete steps and slab, adding a granite block wall and steps for $20,000, and adding radiant heat for $20,000.

The problem with the steps was caused partly by freezing in the winter, and radiant heat would prolong the life of new ones, Town Manager Loretta Powers said.

She said any fix to the entrance would also include removing/relocating inscribed bricks on the entrance steps that were placed there during Bethel’s bicentennial observance more than 20 years ago.

Powers said some sort of work needs to be done on the steps before winter, whether temporary or permanent.

In order to get more information in helping them to make a decision on how to proceed the board voted to put the work out to bid, but also to ask for an estimate with the project utilizing concrete instead of granite steps, to reduce costs.

The town has made other improvements to the building in recent years, including adding insulation to walls on the first floor.

In addition to the problem with the steps, Town Clerk Christen Mason said she has been informed by SAD 44 that CPS will no longer be available for town voting after the November election. For some years now CPS has closed for the day on voting days out of safety concerns for the students, with the building open to the public all day. On those days the CPS staff has held its own teacher workshops, but the staff and administration now wish to be able to coordinate their workshops better with the rest of the district staff, town officials said.

The fire station has been mentioned as an alternative, but moving the trucks out of that building on voting day would take away nearly all of the parking for voters.

Selectmen asked Mason and Powers to talk to the Bethel Inn about the possibility of using the Bethel Inn Conference Center behind the town office.

The selectmen also asked Powers to seek basic, informal estimates for their October meeting on the option of moving the town office to the EBS location. If the board ultimately decided to recommend such a step, a town vote would be required.

Powers said the idea of moving the office has been mentioned in recent months, but no steps toward studying the possibility have been taken until now.

