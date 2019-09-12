The Chamber of Commerce has a brand new Intern for all of the 2019-2020 school year. I want to welcome Riley McGough, a Senior at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Really looking forward to working with Riley, who has extensive skills in social media, which will help the Chamber continue to expand it’s promotional services to it’s 350 business members.

And I’m so pleased we are back working with the Education Exchange and I have to send out a big “Thank You” to Susan Graves, former regional manager for Oxford Federal Credit Union, who upon retirement from the bank, then took on the job of building the Education Exchange back into a resource for students interested in getting practical business experience. We couldn’t be happier, and if you have a business, profit or non-profit that has interest in an internship, give me a call and I’ll fill you in.

You still have time to register for our latest Human Resources Workshop on Impairment in the Workplace, taking place on Tuesday, September 18, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Oxford Casino Event Center with presenters Scot Mattox of Dirigo Safety, LLC and Jordan Payne Hay of Skelton, Taintor & Abbott. Register by calling the Chamber Information Center at 743-2281 or stop by the Chamber office at 4 Western Avenue, South Paris.

You’ll soon be receiving specific information on our up-coming Business to Businesses Expo & Community Job Fair. This is a chance for businesses to network and also have access to those who are seeking employment. The Expo & Community Job Fair will run from 8 am-2 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School with door prizes and a special appearance by members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. It all takes place, Saturday, October 26th. Get in touch with the Chamber for registration information or just give us a call. You’ll be glad you did.

Finally, take your family to the Annual Oxford County Fair starting September 11th, continuing through the 14th with all of your fair favorites like the midway, agricultural and animal exhibits, tractor and animal pulls, a pig scramble, that fabulous fair food and a real treat with a concert by Sawyer Brown, one of the great Country-Bluegrass groups. We have pamphlets right here at the Chamber with the full schedule of events.

