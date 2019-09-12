LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for September 2019. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.
10 Warning Signs
Date: Thursday, September 5
Time: Noon–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Peter Baker, LCSW, Alzheimer’s Association
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking, and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs to watch for in yourself and others, as well as Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Living Well with Chronic Pain
Dates: Thursdays, September 5–October 10 (six sessions)
Time: 2–4:30 p.m.
Instructors: SeniorsPlus
Location: Schooner Estates, 200 Stetson Road, Auburn
This workshop is designed to help people living with chronic pain, their family, and friends. The workshop reviews strategies for dealing with chronic pain symptoms. Some topics covered include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. Family and friends are also welcome to register. To register, visit www.healthylivingforme.org, email [email protected], or call 1-800-620-6036 or 795-4010.
Understanding Medicare Options for Care
Date: Monday, September 9
Time: 2–3:30 p.m.
Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice, and Dave Brackett, Kindred at Home
Review Medicare rules and guidelines to help you be an informed consumer participating in healthcare decisions that impact your quality of care. This is an informational session to help improve your ability to navigate our healthcare system to help you age in place in your home. Please come with questions.
AARP Safe Driving
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: AARP staff/volunteer
Cost: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP
Drivers 55+ who complete this class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Please bring your driver’s license, lunch, and AARP membership card.
Medical Marijuana 101
Date: Thursday, September 12
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Instructor: Marissa Martin and Kaela Soucy, Curaleaf Maine
This presentation will cover how cannabis works in the body, ways to ingest it and how each method takes effect, how to track what you are trying and the success of your results, and how to make your own cannabis remedies.
Sexuality & Aging: Debunking Myths, Cont’d
Date: Thursday, September 12
Time: 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Instructor: Susan Kamin, Certified Nurse Midwife & Sexual Health Counselor
Sexuality, no matter how you express it, is a normal part of life. So why is it hard to talk about it? This presentation will be a continuation of a talk that was given in June, but it is open to all. We will go into further depth to explore the myths and facts around senior sexuality, and find time to answer your questions.
Budgeting Basics
Date: Tuesday, September 17
Time: 9–11:30 a.m.
Instructor: Chris Morin, New Ventures Maine
Learn the basic components for building a budget. We will discuss money tracking, goal setting, and how having a sense of your overall financial situation can assist you in the process of building a budget.
Tuesday Afternoons at the Movies with Dave & Pat
Dates & Times: Tuesdays, September 17, 1–4:30 p.m.; September 24, 1–4:30 p.m.; October 1, 1–4 p.m.; October 8, 1–4 p.m.; October 15, 1–4 p.m.; October 22, 12:30–4:30 p.m.
Instructors: Dr. Patricia Vampatella and David Bernier of Senior College
The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are awards presented for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. This course will focus on six films that have won the Oscar in “Best Picture” and “Best Musical Score”: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Around the World in 80 Days, Gigi, Chariots of Fire, The Sting, and Ben Hur. Participants will view each film and learn facts regarding the film, the musical score, and the composer. Popcorn will be available.
This class is for Senior College members only. Call Senior College at 780-5960 to register. Limit 30.
Alpha One’s Adaptive Equipment Loan Program
Date: Wednesday, September 18
Time: 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Henry Powell, Independent Living Specialist at Alpha One
Learn about Alpha One’s programs, including in-home care and grant programs for equipment or technology. Discuss funding for financing equipment and technology as well as other resources for people with disabilities around the state.
Medicare Made Simple
Date: Thursday, September 19
Time: 6–8 p.m.
Location: Lewiston Adult Ed.
Instructor: Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus
Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. Learn about insurance options, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. Perfect for people who are new to Medicare or who have Medicare and would like to learn more. To register, call Lewiston Adult Education at 795-4141.
Prevent Falls, Age in Place
Date: Wednesday, September 25
Time: 9–10:45 a.m.
Instructor: Brie Weisman, Occupational Therapist, Registered & Licensed, Adapt-Able Living
Adapt-Able Living is dedicated to helping Maine’s older adults age in place. According to the CDC, falls are the largest single health issue facing seniors. Fortunately, we can all dramatically reduce our risk by simple changes in behavior and modifications to our home, most of which are easy and inexpensive.
Crafting with Corinne
Date: Wednesday, September 25
Timeslots: 1:30–3 or 3–4:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for supplies
Instructor: Corinne Saindon
Create a fun Halloween card and treat holder. Limit 10 people.
Game Day at SeniorsPlus
Date: Thursday, September 26
Time: 1–4 p.m.
Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn! Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards.
ONGOING GROUPS, CLASSES & CLUBS
Knitting Group
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 5–7:30 p.m.
Work on your own project or learn how to knit – bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back door.
Caregiver Support Group
Date: Monday, September 9
Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff/volunteers.
Book Club
Date: Wednesday, September 11
Time: 2–4 p.m.
This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy by Gary Schmidt. It only takes a few hours for Turner Buckminster to start hating Phippsburg, Maine. But then he meets Lizzie Bright Griffin, a smart and sassy girl from a poor nearby island community founded by former slaves. This sensitively written historical novel, based on the true story of a community’s destruction, highlights a unique friendship during a time of change.
Coffee & Comfort
Date: Monday, September 16 (No group on September 2 due to Labor Day)
Time: 3–4 p.m.
Instructor: Robin Green, Beacon Social Worker
Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group typically meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice staff. Please call to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around.
Chronic Pain Support Group
Date: Monday, September 23
Time: 2–4 p.m.
This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is for people who have chronic pain.
Caregiver Support Group
Date: Thursday, September 26
Time: 8:30–10 a.m.
Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston
The second caregiver support group will meet on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation.
EXERCISE CLASSES
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.–noon OR 12:15–1 p.m.
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. OR 12:30–1:10 p.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in
To register or for more information, call Linn at 523-9055.
Chair Yoga
Dates: Mondays only
September 16–November 18 (off Oct. 14 & Nov. 11)
Time: 9–10 a.m.
Instructor: Tisha Bremner
Cost: $8 drop-in or $40 for 8 weeks
Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance, and find your inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches, and gentle yoga postures.
Chair Yoga
Dates: Fridays only
Session 1 September 13–October 18 (six-week session)
Session 2 November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)
Time: 8:45–9:45 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop
Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks
Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Limit 16.
Chair to Mat Yoga
Dates: Fridays only
Session 1 September 13–October 18 (six-week session)
Session 2 November 15–December 27 (off Nov. 29; six-week session)
Time: 10–11 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop
Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks, or $40 for 8 weeks
Bring your yoga mat for this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props. Limit 7.
BETHEL
Tai Chi for Health and Balance
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 10–October 31
Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Instructors: Karen Reilly and Lucia Owen
Location: Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym, Church Street, Bethel
Registration: MSAD#44 Adult Education at 207-824-2136 ext. 1340 or www.sad44.maineadulted.org. Enrollment after first week of class is discouraged.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of exercise practiced around the world for its health benefits. This is a low-impact exercise performed in slow, fluid movements improving physical fitness and mental relaxation. Both easy to learn and do, the forms are designed to improve flexibility and balance; enhance relaxation; increase strength and flexibility; develop better breathing; and improve overall health. Tai Chi is clinically proven to improve balance and reduce the rate of falling. Movements can be done seated or standing. Class is offered as partnership among SeniorsPlus, Gould Academy, Bethel’s Recreation Department, Bethel’s Age Friendly Community Initiative, and MSAD#44 Adult Education.
