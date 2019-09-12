Sixth grader Alivia Boutilier works hard at cleaning up the Alan Day Community Garden September 10 with parent volunteer Stephanie Stevens. Program coordinator Justin Bondesen instructed Guy E. Rowe students on how to clean out the summer garden to get it ready for spring planting. Sixth grade teacher Ms. Dudley said this field trip was part of a science lesson on sustainability. Also helping out is Officer Mitch Shaw in the background. Lisa McCann for the Advertiser Democrat Buy this Photo

Democrat Schools
