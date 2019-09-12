I call this multi-use granola because at our house it serves many purposes. I leave some pieces cookie size for a sweet and healthy treat – especially for car long trips or at the office.

Some pieces are kept in bigger chunks to grab a quick crunch fix. And some are crumbled up pretty small to top yogurt, and ice cream or even salads. Its fun for kids of all ages to help mix it all together and pat it flat into the pan.

Shopping Tip: Sesame seeds sold in the Asian/International section of the grocery store are much less expensive than the ones sold in the small jars in the spice aisle!

Makes one pan size 18”x 13” (standard jelly roll pan- rimmed cookie sheet).

Ingredients

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup water

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

3 cups rolled oats (not quick-cooking)

1 1/2 cups almonds, the sliced kind

1 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/2 cup flour

21/3 cup olive oil

1 large egg white, whisked until frothy

1 cup raisins or dried cranberries

Directions

1.Combine maple syrup, sugar, water, vanilla and salt in a small saucepan and bring to

a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove from heat and let cool to

lukewarm.

2. Meanwhile combine cinnamon oats, almonds, coconut, seeds, flour in a large bowl.

3. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a rimmed half-sheet (18×13-inch) pan with

parchment paper.

4. Once liquid mixture is slightly cooled, whisk in olive oil,, then egg white. Pour over dry

ingredients and mix well.

5. Spread mixture evenly across the prepared baking sheet. Press down firmly to

compact it before baking

6. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until dark golden brown, rotating the sheet at 20 minutes to

promote even browning. Set on a cooling rack until surface of granola is crisp. Once

totally cool, break into pieces in store in an airtight container at room temperature for up

to 3 weeks (if it isn’t gobbled up by then)

