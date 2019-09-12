BETHEL — The Bethel Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. This program is provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series “Invisible New England: The Real New England?” begins Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 6:30 pm at the Bethel Library at 6 Broad Street in Bethel, and continues for five sessions, through December 5, 2019.

Books to be read and discussed in this series include: The Living Is Easy by Dorothy West; The Burgess Boys by Elizabeth Strout; The Family by David Plante; All Souls: A Family Story from Southie by Michael Patrick MacDonald; and The Lobster Kings by Alexi Zentner. Doug Rawlings, a poet and teacher at the University of Maine in Farmington, is being provided by the Maine Humanities Council to facilitate the discussions.

“Exploring ideas and issues through literature has a unique and fun way of creating community,” said Nicole Rancourt, director of the “Let’s Talk About It” program. “We find that there is a great interest among adults in getting together to discuss what they’ve read with others. Having a discussion leader like Doug Rawlings, who is both excited about the readings and skilled in facilitating can help to deepen this experience.”

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Please call the library at 824-2520 to register and come in to pick up the first book of the series. The library is open Monday through Saturday. Please call for hours.

This program is offered to Maine libraries through the Maine Humanities Council in partnership with the Maine State Library.

For more information about “Let’s Talk About It” and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see www.mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at 207-773-5051.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: