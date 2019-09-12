LEWISTON —Lisa Avery, RN, has joined Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) as the new director of home care services.
Avery previously served as Androscoggin’s Franklin County territory clinical supervisor. She is a board-certified nurse with licenses in Maine and Connecticut.
A graduate of Quinnipiac College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Avery has pursued certifications to increase her knowledge. She is also a published contributor to Provider Magazine, the monthly publication of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ goal clear after Stanley Cup Final disappointment
-
Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts reaches 50 doubles, Red Sox beat Blue Jays
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: ‘Respectfully request’ isn’t quite enough
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Trade war is a weapon against China’s spy war
-
Opinion
Anna Eshoo, Adam Schiff: Reliance on China for pharmaceutical drugs is security threat