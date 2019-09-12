LEWISTON —Lisa Avery, RN, has joined Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice (Androscoggin) as the new director of home care services.

Avery previously served as Androscoggin’s Franklin County territory clinical supervisor. She is a board-certified nurse with licenses in Maine and Connecticut.

A graduate of Quinnipiac College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Avery has pursued certifications to increase her knowledge. She is also a published contributor to Provider Magazine, the monthly publication of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: