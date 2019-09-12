TURNER — Ginny Twitchell’s goal midway through the first overtime gave Leavitt a 3-2 win over Morse in a KVAC field hockey game Thursday.

Keriah Marston and Kayla Leclerc scored the first two goals for Leavitt (2-1).

Morse’s Macey Coffin forced overtime with her second goal of the game late in regulation.

Leavitt’s Paige DeMascio stopped eight shots. Gracie Hawkes made seven saves for Morse (2-1).

Messalonskee 3, Oxford Hills 2

OAKLAND — Rylee Poulin, Jenna Cassani and Chloe Tilley notched goals to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A win over the Vikings on Thursday.

Emily Crowell and Annie Corbett had assists for Messalonskee (2-1), while Nealey Dillon made six saves.

Brooke Carson scored twice for the Vikings (2-2) and Maranda Austin made 11 saves.

Spruce Mountain 5, Hall-Dale 0

JAY — Jenna Martin and Emily Castonguay each scored twice as Spruce Mountain ran away with a 5-0 field hockey victory over Hall-Dale on Wednesday.

Martin and Castonguay both scored one goal in each half, and Auriana Armandi added a goal midway through the second half.

Spruce Mountain’s Melissa Bamford needed to make only two saves in the shutout. Hall-Dale’s Kelsey Cormier stopped four saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake Region 3, Poland 0, 2OT

NAPLES — Lake Region (1-3) got goals from Hayden Tremblay, Giovani Lopez and Jason Harlow in a 3-0 boys’ soccer win over Poland (1-2).

Sacopee Valley 4, St. Dom’s 3

HIRAM — Conner Meggison scored twice and Kaleb Cox had a goal and an assist as the Hawks (2-0) built a 4-0 halftime lead and held off the Saints (2-1) on Thursday.

Ibai Celaya also scored and Sean Wedgewood recorded two assists for Sacopee.

Leo Naous and Jaden Webster of St. Dom’s connected with shots from outside the box in the second half, and Philip Kiehl converted a penalty kick.

GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 7, Dirigo 0

BUCKFIELD — Madison Turcotte’s hat trick propelled Buckfield to a 7-0 girls soccer win over Dirigo on Thursday.

Turcotte’s three goals were supplemented by a goal each from Katy Henderson, Grace Chapman, Lynn Szabo and Molly Bourget.

Buckfield’s goalkeeper Mackenna Ridlon stopped one shot, while Dirigo’s Katherine Morse was attacked by shot after shot and saved 23.

Carrabec 2, Lisbon 1

NORTH ANSON — Sarah Olson and Cheyenne Cahill each scored goals to lead the Cobras to an MVC girls soccer victory over the Greyhounds on Thursday.

Cassidy Smith and Aislinn Slate tallied assists for Carrabec (1-1-0).

Giana Russo scored the lone goal for Lisbon (1-2-0).

North Yarmouth Academy 5, Poland 1

YARMOUTH — Serena Mower and Natalie Farrell scored two goals apiece as the Panthers (3-0) used three second-half goals to pull away from the Knights (0-2) on Thursday.

Angel Huntsman contributed a goal and an assist and Jasmine Huntsman also had an assist for North Yarmouth.

Gabrielle Bolduc scored for Poland. Kadie Coutts-Farrington made 10 saves.

Winthrop 7, Mountain Valley 1

RUMFORD — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone showed up to play Thursday, scoring five goals to lead Winthrop to a convincing 7-1 win over Mountain Valley.

Emma Clukey scored Mountain Valley’s lone goal. Falcons goalie Justice Gendron saved 17 shots in the loss.

Telstar 4, Mt. Abram 4, tie

BETHEL — Telstar and Mt. Abram played 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods and it wasn’t enough to determine winner as the teams settled for a 4-4 tie in MVC girls soccer play Thursday.

Emma Kruse led Telstar with two goals. Macie Hallett and Aneah Bartlett each added one.

