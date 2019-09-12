Chase Coore, 4, of Buckfield holds onto Hank, a 5-month-old show steer at the Oxford County Fair in Oxford on Thursday. Coore was at the fair with his grandfather, Robert Black, when Coore spotted Jennifer Smith’s steer. “He just made a friend of Hank a few minutes ago,” said Smith, center. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
George Berry of Oxford watches the steer and oxen competition at the Oxford County Fair in Oxford on Thursday. The fair continues through Saturday at the grounds on Pottle Road off Route 26. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Kaden Mills, 11, and his cousin Kera Gravel, 8, both of Rumford, wait with their lambs at the Oxford County Fair in Oxford on Thursday. The two members of the Oxford County Beef and Sheep 4-H Club were waiting for space to open up at the wash station to prepare their animals for the youth lamb show. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A mural featuring farm animals and produce adorns a building at the Oxford County Fairground on Pottle Road in Oxford on Thursday. The four-day fair continues through Saturday with Woodsmen’s Day on Friday, plus livestock shows, demolition derbies and live music. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo