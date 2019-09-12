Pvt. Cory Higgins, left, Lt. Rick Emmons and Lt. Matt Wiers of the Lewiston Fire Department Honor Guard return after placing a wreath at the Lewiston Firefighters Memorial at Central Fire Station on Wednesday. Every year since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Lewiston firefighters have placed a wreath at the memorial on the anniversary of the attacks. “Every year, we want to mark the remembrance,” Chief Brian Stockdale said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
U.S. Army veteran Willie Danforth of Auburn wears his American flag tie to the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Auburn Fire Department’s Central Station on Wednesday. “I’m always honored to come to this,” Danforth said. I always say that it’s the right thing to do, to make people remember.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Stephen Martelli, left, attends the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Auburn Fire Department’s Central Station on Wednesday morning. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Capt. Scott Pray of the Auburn Fire Department Honor Guard takes a step backward as he begins the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Central Station on Minot Avenue on Wednesday. Firefighters from left are Pvt. Ryan Demers, Pray, Pvt. Scott Burnham, Capt. Mike Scott and Pvt. Aaron Warner. Chief Robert Chase is at the podium at right. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Helene Gendell and her husband, Michael, attend the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Auburn Fire Department’s Central Station on Wednesday morning. Gendell bought the shirt that she is wearing the week of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has worn the same shirt on Sept. 11 every year since. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The 9/11 remembrance wreath will stay in front of the Central Fire Station in Lewiston for as long as the wreath lasts, Chief Brian Stockdale said Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal