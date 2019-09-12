NORWAY — The members and friends of the Second Congregational Church, UCC of Norway are excited and delighted to welcome back the 2019 Pichcintu Chorus of Portland. The public is invited to enjoy their jubilant and inspiring concert on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Following their performance, there will be a light reception. The concert is free.

However, donation baskets will be available. Mission Committee chair, Mickie Shibles remarked that, “We are so fortunate to have Pihcintu come to Norway. They have not only performed in Maine, but also at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and in New York at the United Nations. This will be the second time that the Pihcintu Chorus has performed at the Second Congregational Church. The October 6 concert will be a great afternoon for children and adults.”

Directed by Con Fullam, award-winning producer, musician, and songwriter, this unique chorus of young immigrant women, from Portland, Maine, with diverse, and often tragic backgrounds, sing as one. “Their music is transformative. Being in their presence is a life-enhancing experience and they touch the hearts of all who hear them.”

For more information about the concert, please contact the church office: 207-743-2290. For more information about the Pihcintu Chorus, please visit their website www.Pihcintu.org.*

