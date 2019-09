FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series opens the new academic year with a reading by poet and author Camille T. Dungy. Dungy will read from her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in The Landing in the Olsen Student Center. Sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program, the series events are free and open to the public.

Dungy’s debut collection of personal essays is “Guidebook to Relative Strangers” (W. W. Norton, 2017), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She is also the author of four collections of poetry, most recently “Trophic Cascade” (Wesleyan UP, 2017), winner of the Colorado Book Award. She was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2019.

Dungy’s other poetry collections are “Smith Blue” (Southern Illinois UP, 2011), finalist for the William Carlos Williams Award, “Suck on the Marrow” (Red Hen Press, 2010), winner of the American Book Award, and “What to Eat, What to Drink, What to Leave for Poison” (Red Hen Press, 2006), finalist for PEN the Center USA Literary Award for Poetry.

Among her honors are two Northern California Book Awards, a California Book Award silver medal, two NAACP Image Award nominations, two Hurston/Wright Legacy Award nominations, fellowships from the Sustainable Arts Foundation and fellowships from the NEA in both poetry and prose.

Dungy is a professor in the English Department at Colorado State University.

« Previous

filed under: