ROCKPORT — Senior quarterback Keegan Choate passed for three touchdowns and three two-point conversions as Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale blanked Camden 43-0 in football action Friday.

The Ramblers (1-1) scored 22 points in the second quarter. Beau Schmelzer collected a 37-yard touchdown pass from Choate in the frame.

Ryan and Logan Baird tabulated one touchdown apiece in the first quarter for Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

Wells 51, Poland 8

POLAND — Payton MacKay scored four touchdowns while leading Wells (2-0) to victory over the Knights (0-2) on Friday.

MacKay rushed for more than 100 yards and also had an interception as Wells extended its winning streak to 30 games.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dirigo 5, Telstar 3

BETHEL — Kailey Hackett notched a hat trick to lead Dirigo to a 5-3 victory over Telstar in field hockey action Friday.

The Cougars (3-1) scored five times in the first half. Lauren Ferland and Kara Woods rounded out the scoring for Dirigo.

Leah Kimball, Brooklyn Kimball and Adeline Charette found the back of the net in the second half for the Rebels (0-4).

Goalie Perry Morton had four saves for Telstar, while Allie Dyke prevented two for Dirigo in the winning effort.

Oak Hill 3, Lisbon 0

WALES — Adelle Surrette had a goal and an assist to help pace Oak Hill to a 3-0 win over Lisbon in an MVC field hockey game Friday.

Desirae Dumais and Julie Mooney also scored for the Raiders (2-3). Brianna Dumais and Angela Stout each had an assist. Goalies Nataliegh Moody and Kiara Levesque combined for the shutout.

Rebecca Budesheim made 16 saves for the Greyhounds (0-3).

Spruce Mountain 5, Boothbay 2

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Emily Castonguay scored a pair of second-half goals and Melissa Bamford made 21 saves as the Phoenix (3-1) cruised past the Seahawks (1-2).

Hanni Johnson, Ari Armandi and Ella Plourde also scored for Spruce Mountain.

Kylie Brown and Chloe Arsenault answered for Boothbay.

BOYS SOCCER

Dirigo 6, Wiscasset 1

DIXFIELD — John Snowman and Trenton Hutchinson scored two goals each as Dirigo bested Wiscasset 6-1 in boys soccer action Friday.

The Cougars (2-1) led 2-0 at the half on goals from Drew Collins and Nolan Downs. Jordan Espeut scored at the 34:23 mark to cut the deficit in half for the Wolverines (0-1-1).

Snowman and Hutchinson combined for four goals down the stretch to secure Dirigo’s second win of the season.

Goalie LJ Travis made nine saves for Wiscasset, while Derek Ducharme turned away seven to earn the win in net for Dirigo.

Edward Little 2, Cony 0

AUBURN — Austin Brown scored an unassisted goal and Josh Lavigne converted a relay from Jake Jackson to lead Edward Little to a 2-0 victory over Cony in boys soccer action Friday.

The Red Eddies out paced the Rams 14-9 in shots, and 4-1 in corners.

Monmouth 6, Winthrop 0

MONMOUTH — Gabe Martin registered a hat trick to power the Monmouth boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Winthrop in a Mountain Valley Conference game Friday.

Hayden Fletcher added two goals for the Mustangs (4-0-0). Hunter Frost also netted a goal and Jacob Godbout contributed a pair of assists to the victory. Brock Bates made two saves to post the shutout.

Jake Smith made 19 saves for Winthrop (1-2-0).

Oak Hill 3, Spruce Mountain 1

JAY — Junior midfielder Riley Worth scored a pair of goals to lead Oak Hill to a 3-1 victory over Spruce Mountain in boys soccer action Friday.

Caleb Finelli put the Phoenix on the board first. The Raiders tied the score 1-1 at the half, and shut down Spruce Mountain’s offense in the second stanza.

Goalie Jacob Bryant made 12 saves for Spruce Mountain, while goalie Cole Whitten stopped five to earn the win in net for Oak Hill.

Rangeley 3, Vinalhaven 1

RANGELEY — Charlie Pye had a goal and two assists as Rangeley pushed ahead in the second half for a 3-1 victory over Vinalhaven/North Haven in boys soccer action Friday.

MJ Augusto put the Vikings on the board first with a goal in the first half. Ken Thompson and Matt Stout provided the Lakers with second half goals to go along with Pye’s tally.

Goalie Joe Hopkins made seven saves for Vinalhaven/North Haven, while Garrett Burgess and Jimmy Hathaway stopped 10 to earn the win in net for Rangeley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Edward Little 6, Cony 0

AUGUSTA — Ella Boucher netted a pair of goals and contributed an assist as Edward Little cruised to a 6-0 triumph over Cony in girls soccer action Friday.

The Red Eddies (1-1) were dominant on offense, making 28 shots to the Rams’ (0-3) one. Caroline Hammond pitched in with a goal and an assist for Edward Little.

Goalie Amanda Jorgensen took the loss in net for Cony, while Allie Annear and Kayleigh Leclerc combined for one save for Edward Little.

Morse 3, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Leah Maheux mustered an early goal to lead Morse to a 3-1 victory over Leavitt in girls soccer action Friday.

The Shipbuilders capitalized on a pair of late-game scoring within a few minutes of one another to cement the win.

The Hornets continued to apply pressure with an offensive push in the final 10 minutes but were unable to finish the many opportunities.

