ANDOVER – Mr. James B. Childs, 84, died Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at his home on Wyman Hill Road in Andover.

Born in Rumford, he was a son of Floyd and Ethel (Welch) Child. James was educated in Dixfield schools and was a graduate of Dixfield High School class of 1953.

He was married in Rumford on May 15, 1954 to Glynda Miller who survives of Andover. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Other survivors include two sons, Rick and his wife, Mary of Peru and Patrick of Andover, a daughter, Bonnie Marston and husband, Stephen of Andover; a brother, John Child of South Paris, two sisters, Linda Knowles of Farmington and Carol Cayer and husband, Paul of Peru; one grandson, Jeremy and wife, Jada of Carthage; five great-grandchildren, Michael, Olivia, Ella, Mason and Irelyn.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Charlie Child, a sister, Gloria Walker; two grandchildren, Christine (Marston) Rowe and Joseph Marston.

Upon graduating from high school, Jim served in the National Guard while starting his working career at Stowell McGregors. After a brief change when the family moved to Connecticut and Jim worked for Prat & Whitney, they returned to Dixfield where he began his primary career with Diamond International in Peru. He stayed with Diamond for 35 years, working his way up to mill manager, until the plant closed. Jim’s passion was working with wood. He spent countless hours in his shop building pieces of furniture for his family and toys for his grandchildren which they still cherish today.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine.

Those who desire may contribute to the

Larry Labonte Recovery Center

412 Waldo Street

Rumford, ME 04276