Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. We are a no-kill shelter, which means we never euthanize animals due to a lack of space.

Join us at the Wilton Tractor Supply on the second Saturday of each month from, 9 a.m. to noon, or the Jay Paris Farmers’ Union on the fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, to take advantage of our Nail Trim Clinics. Or call 778-2638 and make an appointment at the shelter.

The pets of the week are:

Cooper, Male, 10 Years, Hound

Hi! My name is Cooper. I am a typical old man hound looking for a quiet home for my golden years.

Dora, Female, 4 to 6 Years

Hi! My name is Dora. I am a sweet girl, but a little scared of loud noises. I am looking for a quiet home. If you are looking for me, I might be hiding behind the couch.

filed under: