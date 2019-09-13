PHILLIPS — It’s a feast for model train enthusiasts when hobbyists from all over the country gather in Phillips for the annual Rail Fest. The hobby and model show will be held in the old SR&RLRR machine shop – now the Phillips Area Community Center – on Depot Street in Phillips. The Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, and admission is free.

The Fest will feature a number of model train set ups, as well as vendors who will be selling model train cars and paraphernalia of every gauge, as well as other train-related items. In addition several workshops will be held during the day, including some relating to building realistic model train sites (i.e. carving and painting rocks, creating realistic trees). The SR&RLRR will have a booth on site as well, as will the Phillips Historical Society.

Outside on the site of the old roundhouse, antique car owners will park their vehicles for inspection, while in the former SR&RLRR Depot – now home to American Legion Post 64 – a Farmers Market will be in progress from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The historic building can be visited and some tasty snacks may be purchased. The American Legion will set up during lunch to sell hamburgers and hot dogs.

During the day, historic video footage of the Sandy River and Edaville Railroads will run on the Community Center’s stage, and several tours – including one of the Historical Society at 12:30 p.m., will be offered. Moreover the SR&RLRR trains will run on the hour from Sanders Station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the event check out the Fest website at www.phillipsrailfest.weebly.com or write Dan Welch at [email protected]

