The public is invited to participate in a French sing-along at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Les Troubadours will lead in a selection of local Franco favorites. Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire. The sing-alongs are held from September through May. Admission is free. Call 207-576-3212 for more information.

