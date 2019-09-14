The Maine Nordiques almost nearly completed a comeback in their second Tier II junior hockey game of the season.

After being down three goals twice, the Nordiques’ rally fell short as they dropped a 7-6 decision to the Northeast Generals Saturday at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Tyler Cooper opened the scoring nearly 12 minutes into the contest. Cooper had the Generals’ lone goal on Friday night.

Maine rebounded as Noah Kane tied the contest late in the opening frame. The momentum carried over early in the second period as Kevin Pitts gave the Nordiques a 2-1.

By the midway point of the middle frame, Northeast held a 3-2 lead. Cam Gaudette tied the game and Merrimack College commit Ethan Destafani picked up the third goal.

A disastrous final minute of the second period put the Nordiques in a hole. The Generals scored twice for a 5-3 lead, first a Gerard Marretta shorthanded goal with 60 seconds left and then Trevor Smith scored with nine seconds remaining.

To start the third period, Avery Sturtz relieved Connor Androlewicz in the Nordiques’ net. Androlewicz stopped 25 of the 30 shots he saw. In relief, Sturtz made three saves

Maine’s Trent Grimshaw notched his second point of the night with a third-period goal that cut the deficit to 5-3. Kane put the Nordiques within one nearly 40 seconds later with his second goal of the game.

Both of Kane’s goals came on the power play. The Nordiques were 3-for-6 on the man advantage, while the Generals were 0-for-4.

Joseph LaRossa gave the Generals some breathing room with his goal to make 6-4 near the halfway point of the third period. Jack Ring stretch Northeast’s lead to 7-4 shortly after LaRossa’s goal.

Sam Harris potted the Nordiques’ fifth goal and then Cale Dubrul cut the deficit to 7-6.

The Nordiques travel to Baine, Minnesota, for the NAHL Showcase, which begins on Thursday against the Odessa Jackalopes.

L/A 10, Long Beach 0

LEWISTON — Forwards Joe Clark and Bryce Leger notched hat tricks as the L/A Nordiques blanked the Long Beach Sharks 10-0 in a Tier III junior hockey game at the Colisee on Saturday.

Sergei Anisimov netted a pair of goals in the five-goal first period for the Nordiques. Connor Kennedy posted his fourth goal and second assist of the season in the frame.

Leger and Clark combined for three goals in a period that witnessed no penalties.

Goalies Daniel Sprague and Timothy Brillaud faced 56 shots for Long Beach, while Nick Beck turned back all 18 shots he faced in net for the L/A Nordiques.

