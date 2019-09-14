FRYEBURG — Leavitt built a 20-0 first-half lead and held off a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Fryeburg 20-14 in football action Saturday.

Mark Herman gave Leavitt (2-0) a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter with a 54-yard run. Hermon finished with 131 yards rushing on nine carries.

Hornets quarterback Wyatt Hathaway (9-for-16, 105 yards) hooked up with Cole Morin for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and Damien Calder added a 23-yard TD run late in the half.

Calvin Southwick started Fryeburg’s (1-1) comeback bid with a 10-yard keeper, then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Jones with 5:31 remaining.

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Dom’s 3, Poland 2, OT

POLAND — Isabella Peleltier scored the game-winning goal in overtime as St. Dom’s nudged Poland 3-2 in field hockey action Saturday.

Anna Cote had two goals for the Saints (2-1), one assisted by Julianne Cook and one by Avery Greco. Both goals came in the second half.

The Knights (2-2) were supported by goals from Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis, also in the second half.

Goalie Ashton Sturtevant had 21 saves for Poland, while Simone Long deflected three to earn the win in net for St. Dom’s.

Boothbay 5, Telstar 0

BETHEL — Mara Gentry picked up the first and last goals as Boothbay notched a 5-0 field hockey victory over Telstar on Saturday.

Kylie Brown, Chloe Arsenault and Cortney Meader rounded out the scoring for the Seahawks (2-2).

Goalie Perry Morton made 17 saves for the Rebels (0-5), while Jaelyn Crocker only needed one to earn the win in net for Boothbay.

Leavitt 1, Waterville 0

WATERVILLE — Ginny Twitchell posted the lone goal in the game to lift Leavitt to a 1-0 triumph over Waterville in field hockey action Saturday.

The Hornets (3-1) outshot the Panthers (0-4) by a margin of 9-6 and led 10-8 in corners.

Waterville goalie Yuliya Paquette made eight saves, while Paige DeMascio repelled six to earn the win in net for Leavitt.

Brunswick 6, Edward Little 1

BRUNSWICK — Kelsey Sullivan and Sara Scrapchansky posted two goals each as Brunswick dispatched Edward Little in field hockey action Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Larson netted the only Red Eddies’ (0-1-3) goal at the 14:44 mark of the second half.

Goalie Elise Syphers made four saves for Edward Little, while Liberty Kruass stopped four to earn the win in net for the Dragons (1-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Leavitt 1, Morse 0

BATH — Cooper McGray netted the lone goal as Leavitt edged Morse 1-0 in boys soccer action Saturday.

Ethan Weston assisted on McGray’s goal for the Hornets (2-0). Leavitt had a 7-4 margin in corners.

Goalie Brenton Cahill made 10 saves for the Shipbuilders, while Blaine Clark stopped six for Leavitt.

Mt. Abram 6, Mountain Valley 0

SALEM — Tyson Hill scored two goals and added an assist as Mt. Abram earned a 6-0 MVC boys soccer win over Mountain Valley on Saturday.

Other goal scorers for the Roadrunners were Nate Luce, Jonathan Jordan, Cam Walters and Hunter Warren. Evan Allen, Ben Starbird, Jonathon Jordan and Hunter Warren all had assists. Ian Allen made one save on one shot for Mt Abram.

Mountain Valley goalkeepers Caleb Frisbie and Gordon Gotier combined to make seven saves on 14 shots on goal.

Mt Abram led in corners 12-0.

Rangeley 2, Vinalhaven 0

RANGELEY — Ken Thomas and Charlie Pye scored goals in each half as Rangeley secured a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Vinalhaven/North Haven on Saturday.

Matt Stout and Garrett Burgess provided an assist each for the Lakers.

The Vikings had a 6-1 margin in corner kicks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gray-New Gloucester 3, Poland 0

POLAND — Goals from Madysen West, Jordan Grant and West Duffy powered the Patriots (2-1) to a win over the Knights (0-3) on Saturady.

Kadie Coutts-Farrington made 11 saves for Poland.

Madison 6, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Cara McGray had three goals to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win.

Abi Linkletter added a pair of goals for Madison (3-1-0), while Landyn Landry had a goal and an assist. Nadiah Pinkham, Grace Linkletter and Emily Edgerly also assisted on Bulldog goals.

Katie Morse made 17 saves for Dirigo (1-2-0).

Monmouth 4, Carrabec 0

MONMOUTH — Audrey Fletcher tallied a pair of goals as Monmouth defeated Carrabec 4-0 in girls soccer action Saturday.

Amaya Bauer opened the scoring for Monmouth with the first-half’s lone goal. Fletcher added two after halftime to make it 3-0, and Libby Clement capped the scoring.

Emma Johnson made three saves for the Mustangs (4-0), and Ashley Cates stopped 20 shots for the Cobras.

Mt. Abram 4, Wiscasset 0

SALEM — Lily Day and Kaylee Knight scored within a six-minute span late in the first half, and Daisy Gusler and Camryn Wahl connected just 95 seconds apart early in the second half as the Roadrunners (3-0-1) defeated the Wolverines (0-4).

Day converted a cross from Charlotte Mitchell, and Knight scored off a Madison Phelps corner kick.

Gusler’s goal was on a deflection, and Wahl capped the scoring with a 30-yard shot.

Lily Souza made 11 saves for Wiscasset, which was outshot 18-0.

Telstar 1, Spruce Mountain 1, 2OT

JAY — Spruce Mountain’s Jaycee Cole scored the equalizer on a breakaway with 31:28 remaining in the first half, and the Phoenix’s and Rebels’ girls soccer game remained tied to the very end Saturday.

Telstar’s Aneah Bartlett scored off a shot from the top of the 18 that beat the Phoenix (0-2-1) goalkeeper low and to the left. The assist went to Macie Hallett with 35:59 remaining in the first half.

Luci Rothwell made eight saves for the Rebels (1-1-2), while Phoenix goalie Emma Towers prevented 14.

Morse 3, Leavitt 1

TURNER — Morse scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of the second half to take a 3-1 girls soccer win over Morse on Friday.

Leah Maheux beat the Morse defense and scored on a long shot to tie the game at 1-1 earlier in the second half.

After the Shipbuilders went up 3-1, the Hornets continued to apply pressure with an offensive push in the final 10 minutes but were unable to finish their many opportunities.

Leavitt goalkeeper Shelby Varney made 14 saves. Defenders Chloe Bellegarde and Carlie Leavitt also crashed the net and made saves.

