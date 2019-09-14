I endorse Rhyanna Larose for Auburn City Council, Ward 4.
As a life-long Auburn resident, Larose loves the local people and natural environment. She is a strong believer in promoting the sustainable use of outdoor recreation sites as well as encouraging the use of clean, renewable energy sources in the area.
She is committed to helping the citizens of this community and working with multiple organizations to better the lives of local residents by promoting healthy living, community gardens, youth programs and protecting individuals in need.
She will listen to residents’ concerns and work to find positive solutions.
She wants to see Auburn grow by promoting small businesses, revitalizing downtown areas and supporting the development of the arts district.
As a city council member, Rhyanna Larose will work for positive change, while preserving the beauty and traditions of the city of Auburn.
Kate Cargile, Auburn
