STAMFORD, Conn. — The good news for the Twin City Thunder NCDC team is that it held the Connecticut Junior Rangers to just two goals for the second day in a row. The bad news is that that Thunder’s offense went silent on Sunday, including 0 for 6 on the power play, in a 2-0 loss.

It was the new USPHL NCDC team’s first loss after starting its inaugural campaign 2-0, which included Saturday’s 3-2 win.

The Thunder fell behind 2-0 in the first period Sunday and never recovered. The second goal for the Junior Rangers came on the power play in the final minute of the opening frame, with Ben Kuzma scoring on assists from Zach Lindenwirth and Reid Miller. Samuel Mojzis had opened the scoring midway through the first, with Troy Daniels and John Kuhl providing the assists.

The Junior Rangers also had six power-play opportunities, and both teams had five each after the first period. The Thunder couldn’t take advantage of a brief 5-on-3 in the second.

Artur Ohandzhanian stopped 35 of 37 shots in net for the Thunder, while Colin Myers made 39 saves for the shutout.

NORDIQUES ROUT SHARKS

LEWISTON — Hans Watson and Bradley McMains scored two goals a piece and former St. Dom’s standout Will Fletcher added a goal in the L/A Nordiques’ 7-2 win over the Long Beach Sharks at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Sunday.

Connor Kennedy and Daisuke Egusa each added a goal and an assist, former Lewiston standout Nick Pomerleau notched his fifth and sixth assists of the season, and fellow former Blue Devil Sam Frechette also added an assist in the game for the Nordiques, who are now off to a 3-0 start after losing in last season’s NA3HL championship series.

Fletcher’s goal late in the first period ended the Sharks’ hopes of gaining momentum, scoring just over two minutes after Steven Ferraro cut L/A’s lead in half. Watson and Kennedy both scored within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Chris Wracker again cut the deficit to one in the second minute of the middle period, but Egusa scored later to pave the way for the Nordiques’ rout.

Jason St. Pierre needed to make just 12 saves to earn the win in goal, while Richard Prazan stopped 40 of 47 shots for Long Beach.

