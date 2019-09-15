Riley Burns scored two goals as the Bobcats (3-1) defeated the Gulls (3-2) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Burns scored in the first two minutes, converting a pass from Alexa Jurgeleit. Grace Fitzgerald and Elsbeth Caulo also scored for the Bobcats, both unassisted.

Addi Williams and Kristen McCarthy answered for No. 20 nationally ranked Endicott.

Women’s Soccer

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, BATES 0

Kate Beaudoin scored an unassisted goal in the 31st minute to lift the Nor’easters (3-0-2) over the Bobcats (1-3) in Lewiston.

Jenna Pannone had eight saves in the shutout, while Katherine Nuckols had three for the Bobcats.

