FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has established a means to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington. As a valued community partner, and an agency that shows constant support and community involvement, it’s critical that we help them now.

For those looking for ways to help, donations made to United Way will be directed to LEAP and those affected. This is a devastating event and the community will rally around this valued agency and partner. This can be done on-line (www.uwtva.org), via mail (PO Box 126, Farmington 04938) or at our office (218 Fairbanks Rd).

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

