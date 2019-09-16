UPDATE: The Farmington Fair closed Monday and planned to reopen Tuesday. The Midway ride special that was scheduled Monday will be held at the same time Thursday.

FARMINGTON — Whether competing in events or getting to know the animals, kids at the Farmington Fair were all smiles.

Anna Lagare of Kennebunk, 3, makes friends with a calf at the Farmington Fair. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Stephen “Reed” Potter of New Vineyar, 11, learns his trio of Cornish Rock chickens placed first in the 4-H Broiler show. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

A woolly exhibitor gives a greeting with a smile. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Halley Bennett of Manchester, 19, competes in the Barrel Racing event at the Farmington Fair.

Andrew Bagley of Farmington, 8, shows off his Bronze turkey. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Harper (5) and Charlotte (4) Wright of Rangeley pose with one of the sheep on exhibit at the Farmington Fair. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

Ameila Ross of Auburn, 12, prepares Ellis from Hardy Farm for competition. Sun Journal photo by Nicole Carter

