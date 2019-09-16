UPDATE: The Farmington Fair closed Monday and planned to reopen Tuesday. The Midway ride special that was scheduled Monday will be held at the same time Thursday.
FARMINGTON — Whether competing in events or getting to know the animals, kids at the Farmington Fair were all smiles.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Truck takes out utility poles on Center Street in Auburn
-
Sports
Steelers’ quarterback Roethlisberger done for season with right elbow injury
-
The Franklin Journal
LEAP Explosion Fund Established Through United Way
-
The Franklin Journal
LEAP Explosion Fund Established Through United Way
-
Franklin
AERIAL VIDEO: One death, multiple injuries reported in Farmington explosion