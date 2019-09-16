OLD TOWN – The city is seeking potential sites for its Brownfield Assessment program.

A brownfield site is any property where the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or perceived presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminants. In order to promote economic development, the US Environmental Protection Agency, through the Small Business Liability Relief and Brownfields Act, provides tools and funding for the assessment, cleanup and redevelopment of identified Brownfield sites. Once sites are identified and assessed, they may be eligible for cleanup and remediation via supplemental Brownfield grants.

In 2016, Old Town received a $400,000 Brownfield Assessment grant to inventory, assess and conduct planning related to potential petroleum and hazardous waste impacted Brownfields in old Town; these funds were generally expended, but this year, the city received a second grant, this one for $300,000 from the EPA to continue its Brownfield Assessment program.

For more information, or to nominate a site for inclusion in the program, please contact Old Town City Manager Bill Mayo at 827-3965 or [email protected] You also can call Nicholas Sabatine or Jaime Madore at Ransom Consulting at 772-2891 or email them at [email protected] or [email protected]

