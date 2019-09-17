FARMINGTON — Residents lined the streets Tuesday to pay their respects to Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell.

A procession from Augusta carried Bell’s remains. Bell was killed in an explosion Monday that also injured six other firefighters and a maintenance worker at the LEAP building in Farmington.

Downtown businesses closed for the procession. University of Maine at Farmington and the town hall closed for the day.

Federal and state investigators are working to pinpoint the source of a propane explosion that killed Bell and injured seven others.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are starting to process the scene Tuesday in Farmington.

The explosion on Monday shattered the two-story building that housed LEAP Inc., a nonprofit that serves people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities. The blast killed 68-year-old Fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured his brother, Fire Chief Terry Bell; five other firefighters; a maintenance worker for LEAP; and an ambulance worker.

A procession taking Bell’s body from the medical examiner’s office in Augusta was due to arrive about 10:30 a.m. in Farmington.

The blast also destroyed homes in a nearby mobile home park. The Red Cross is helping 10 people who were displaced with food, housing and other essentials.

