BETHEL — The Telstar girls soccer team played to a draw for the third game in a row, this time by a 4-4 score Tuesday against Winthrop.

Aaliyah Wilson Falcone scored three goals and Averie Silver added another for Winthrop (3-0-1)

Emma Kruse scored three goals for Telstar (1-1-3). The Rebels earned ties against Mt. Abram (also a 4-4 score) last Tuesday and on Saturday against Spruce Mountain (1-1). The currently sit second in the C South Heal standings, in between Winthrop and Mt. Abram.

Brunswick 3, Edward Little 2, 2OT

AUBURN — Brunswick had three different players score goals in its 3-2 overtime win over Edward Little 3-2 in a girls soccer game Tuesday.

Betty Bakkila, Molly Taub and Isabella Banks each scored. Layne Brewer contributed an assist to the Dragons’ win.

Desiree Roussel and Breya Whitman each scored for the Red Eddies (1-2). Whitman’s goal came on a penalty kick. Caroline Hammond had an assist.

Aisley Snell made five saves for the Dragons (3-1), while Alexandra Annear made six stops for the Red Eddies.

Buckfield 2, Madison 1, 2OT

MADISON — Madison Turcotte lifted Buckfield to a 2-1 double-overtime victory in MVC girls soccer action over Madison on Tuesday.

Katy Henderson and Molly Bourget had assists for the Bucks (4-1).

Nadia Pinkham had the lone goal for Madison (3-2).

Ruby Cyr made eight saves for Buckfield, and Susannah Curtis stopped 12 shots for Madison.

Greely 5, Poland 0

POLAND — The Rangers (1-4) scored all their goals in the first half against the Knights (0-4).

Kaci O’Grady and Katherine Clancy each had two goal and Chelsea Gravier added one for Greely.

Poland goalkeeper Gabbi Bolduc recorded 11 saves.

Leavitt 4, Gardiner 1

GARDINER — Leah Maheux and Kaitlyn Anair each tallied two goals and an assist as Leavitt notched a 4-1 girls soccer win over Gardiner on Tuesday.

Maheux scored the first goal off an assist by Alison Noniweicz. About two minutes later, an unassisted goal by Gardiner’s (1-3) Anita Goulette tied the game at 1-1.

Anair gave the lead back to Leavitt 40 seconds later with her first goal, which was set up by Lotus Laverdiere.

In the second half, Anair and Maheux each assisted on the other’s second goal.

Hornets freshman goalie Kira Welch stepped into the starting goalie position and stopped 15 shots in the win.

Lewiston 2, Skowhegan 0

LEWISTON — Lilly Gish and Charlotte Cloutier each had a goal as the Lewiston girls soccer team defeated Skowhegan 2-0 on Tuesday.

Julia Paquette had an assist for the Blue Devils (2-2).

Mountain Valley 6, Dirigo 0

RUMFORD — Saydie Garbarini and Sophie Ladd each scored a pair of goals as Mountain Valley defeated rival Dirigo 6-0 in girls soccer Tuesday.

Garbarini also recorded an assist. Emma Clukey and Alice LeDuc added a goal apiece for the Falcons (3-2), while Meadow Wind, Gabbie Gallant, Alexia Allegra, Ryleigh Richard each had an assist.

Justice Gendron made two saves in the win. Katie Morse turned aside 24 shots for the Cougars (1-3).

Mt. Abram 1, Carrabec 0

NORTH ANSON — Madison Phelps scored off a direct kick with 21:58 left in the game to give the Roadrunners the MVC win Tuesday.

Emily Kidd made six saves for Mt. Abram (4-0-1). Ashley Cates stopped three shots for Carrabec (1-3-0).

Oxford Hills 2, Mt. Blue 0

PARIS — Ella Kellog and Lizzy Dieterich each recorded first-half goals as Oxford Hills defeated Mt. Blue 2-0 in girls soccer action.

Bella Devivo had an assist on Kellog’s goal. Lizzie Hallee made six saves for the Vikings (2-2).

Caitlin Burke made 10 saves for the Cougars (2-1).

Rangeley 3, Pine Tree 0

RANGELEY — Ellah Smith and Lauren Eastlack each had a goal and an assist to lead Rangeley to a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Pine Tree Academy on Tuesday.

Mya Laliberte added a goal and Olivia Pye contributed an assist, while Winnie LaRochelle stopped both shots she faced in the win for the Lakers (4-1).

Eliana Tardiff made 17 saves for Pine Tree (2-1)

York 5, Gray-New Gloucester 1

GRAY — Nina Howe scored four goals to lead the Wildcats (2-1) over the Patriots (2-2) on Tuesday.

Eliza Linn added a goal for the Wildcats off an assist by Charlotte Williamson. Delaney LaBonte added an assist.

Ashleen Perkins scored for the Patriots.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bangor 1, Edward Little 0

AUBURN — Kaylee Perkins scored the lone goal in the first half and Bangor held on for a 1-0 field hockey victory over Edward Little on Tuesday.

Sarah Doore made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Rams (3-2), while Elise Syphers made five saves for the Red Eddies (0-4-1).

Fryeburg 1, Poland 0

POLAND — Maggie Powers scored the lone goal as Fryeburg Academy defeated Poland 1-0 in a WMC field hockey contest Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey Richardson only needed to make one save to notch the shutout for the Raiders (3-1-1).

Ashton Sturtevant stopped 11 of the 12 shots she faced for the Knights (2-4)

Lewiston 2, Brewer 1, OT

BREWER — Lewiston picked up its first victory of the season by defeating Brewer 2-1 in overtime in a KVAC field hockey contest Tuesday.

Emma Begin scored with 1:14 remaining in OT for the Blue Devils (1-3). Kelsey Westleigh assisted on the game-winner

Ahna Dostie scored for Lewiston early in the second half. Jaiden Williams had Brewer’s (1-3) lone goal.

Cecilia Landry made 17 saves for Lewiston, while Mataya Philbrook stopped three shots for the Witches.

Oxford Hills 3, Hampden 0

PARIS — Brooke Carson had two second-half goals as Oxford Hills defeated Hampden Academy 3-0 in a KVAC field hockey Tuesday.

Lauren Merril assisted on both of Carson’s goals.

Katie Bowen opened the scoring for Oxford Hills in the first half, and Jade Smedberg picked up the assist.

The Vikings (3-2) outshot the Broncos (0-4) 12-0.

Taylor Guerrette made nine saves for Hampden.

St. Dom’s 5, Wells 2

WELLS — Mia-Angelina Leslie had five points in St. Dom’s 5-2 field hockey victory over Wells on Tuesday.

Leslie finished with four goals and assisted on Isabella Pelletier’s goal.

Anna Cote had two assists and Julianne Cooke had one for the Saints (3-2).

Simone Long made 14 saves in the victory, and Amanda Bing had 18 saves for Wells (2-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Gardiner 2, Leavitt 2, 2OT

TURNER — Leavitt’s Ethan Weston forced overtime by scoring with 24 seconds remaining in the second half as the Hornets and the Gardiner Tigers ended up in a 2-2 tie in a KVAC boys soccer contest Tuesday.

Trevor Gaudin had an assist on the goal.

Blake Springer started the scoring to give the Hornets (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ian Red Stone earned the assist.

The Tigers (2-1-1) picked up two goals late in the first half from Braden Dorogi and Logan Keene. Both were assisted by Jackson Tweedy.

Blaine Clark made 10 saves for Leavitt, while Sean Doyle made six for Gardiner.

Lewiston 4, Skowhegan 0

SKOWHEGAN — Bilai Hersi recorded a hat trick in Lewiston’s 4-0 boys soccer victory over Skowhegan on Tuesday.

Hersi scored a goal in the first half and added two more in the second. Leandro Auger also had a goal for the Blue Devils.

Khalid Hersi, Abdilahi Abdi, Braeden Lynch and Suab Nur had assists for Lewiston (4-0), and Yahya Heri had two saves.

Zach Carrier and Gage Morgan combined to make eight saves for Skowhegan (2-2).

Pine Tree 2, Rangeley 1

RANGELEY — Jahiesh Stewart and Nshimiye Gasuminari had tallies in the first half as Pine Tree Academy defeated Rangeley 2-1 in boys soccer action.

Josiah Yeaton and Chris Amisi each had assists for Pine Tree (3-0).

Ken Thompson scored for the Lakers (3-2) in the first half.

Liam Knowles made six saves for Pine Tree, while Rangeley’s Garrett Burgess also made six saves.

