LEWISTON — The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to prohibit the use of tobacco products in all city parks and recreational areas.

Following an initial plea to ban smoking in Dufresne Plaza, a popular downtown park, officials moved forward with the ban covering all parks.

Lyanna Hawkins told the council Tuesday that the new measure will be difficult to enforce, and that she didn’t agree with extending the ban to all parks. She said she understood wanting to ban smoking at playgrounds and recreational areas, but not in outdoor parks where adults can spend a quiet moment.

David Dubord, who originally brought the issue to the council, said several other Maine municipalities have banned smoking in parks, including Portland, Saco and Brunswick.

The fine structure will be $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third.

