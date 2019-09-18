BETHEL —Oak Hill dominated in its win over Telstar on Wednesday by a score of 7-0.

Adelle Surette scored five goals in the win for Oak Hill with Cassie Steckino and Makiya Culp adding a goal each.

Kiera Levesque made three saves in the win while Telstar’s Perry Morton saved five.

Hall-Dale 1, Lisbon 0

FARMINGDALE — Averi Baker scored the only goal her team needed, and the Hall-Dale field hockey team beat Lisbon 1-0 for its first victory of the season Wednesday in Farmingdale.

Baker scored with 4:30 to go in the first half, with Moira O’Connor providing an assist. Kelsey Cormier made seven saves for the Bulldogs (1-5).

Becky Budesheim stopped six shots for the Greyhounds (1-4).

Boys soccer

Mt. Abram 7, Winthrop 0

SALEM — Mt. Abram received a goal from seven different players in the team’s 7-0 win over Winthrop on Wednesday.

Jon Jordan, Kenyon and Kaden Pillsbury, Evan Allen, Hunter Warren, Hunter Durland and Trevor Phelps all scored a goal for Mt. Abram in the game with four coming in the first half.

Jake Smith saved seven shots in the loss for Winthrop, while Ian Allen saved three in the win.

Mens soccer

CMCC 1, Unity 0

AUBURN — Alex Thompson broke a scoreless tie midway through the second half and goalie Austin Wing made it stand up in Central Maine Community College’s 1-0 win over Unity College.

Wing made five saves in net for the Mustangs (3-1). Sam Napper stopped seven shots for Unity (2-1).

