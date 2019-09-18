LISBON —Through the preseason and the first four games of the Mountain Valley Conference high school boys soccer season, first-year Lisbon coach Shawn Rhoda has worked to create a culture of soccer.

So far, Rhoda has been successful, with Lisbon’s 9-1 victory on Wednesday against Wiscasset/Boothbay giving his Greyhounds a 4-1 record heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest at Mountain Valley.

“I have been preaching since day one about creating a culture of soccer here, and just being together as a team, from walking together when we get off the bus to meetings after the game. It is all important,” said Rhoda.

Lisbon’s start against the Wolverines was nearly perfect, as the Greyhounds scored two minutes into the game and led 4-0 by the 10-minute mark.

“We have been focusing on starting quickly the last couple of games after we seemed to play from behind early,” said Rhoda. “It is a different game when you have the lead. You can focus on things and work to make yourself a little bit better. We tried to possess a little bit more and work on our passing today.”

“We came out really strong on offense, and I think we have definitely improved a lot since early in the season,” said Lisbon striker Elijah Fullerton, who led the ’Hounds with three goals. “We put up a tough effort against Mt. Abram (a 3-2 loss), one of the top teams in our league. We are confident.”

Calvin Jeselskis started Lisbon on the right foot, with his rising blast from 25-yards out striking the left post before bouncing into the cage for a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Fullerton finished off a Jack Tibbets pass, followed by a Danny Levesque tally, again assisted by Tibbets, for a 3-0 Lisbon edge.

The goals kept coming for the hosts. Hunter Brissette completed a run, dribbling the ball through Wiscasset/Boothbay defenders before depositing a shot past the dive of Wolverine goaltender LJ Travis (nine saves). Fullerton scored the next two goals, both from Brissette, who finished with three assists, before Ring Ring stepped up from his defensive position and scored for a 7-0 halftime lead.

At the intermission, Wiscasset/Boothbay coach Chris Cossette discussed things with his team, hoping to spark a better second-half performance.

“They are learning every game, and we are hoping to get better every game,” said Cossette, whose Wolverines have six days off before jumping back into MVC play at Mountain Valley on Tuesday.

“It is frustrating, but we have to keep remembering where we are at and what we have to do to get there. We are going to stay focused and get back to work tomorrow.”

In the second half, Lisbon increased its lead to 9-0 as DJ Douglass and Levesque scored 47 seconds apart.

Cossette moved standout Jordan Espeut from his sweeper position to striker. Late in the contest, Espeut used his big right foot to score Wiscasset/Boothbay’s goal, ripping a shot past Lisbon goaltender Levi Tibbets (three saves), who relieved starter Sean Moore (no shots on goal) in the second half.

“Moving Jordan up front helped us a lot in the second half. He is probably one of the top five players in the league,” Cossette said.

After facing Mountain Valley on Saturday, the schedule picks up for the Greyhounds, who face talented Winthrop (Sept. 26) and Oak Hill (Sept. 28) before back-to-back contests with top-tier squads Hall-Dale (Oct. 3) and Monmouth (Oct. 7). Lisbon also has a rematch at Mt. Abram (Oct. 11) before closing the regular season at home against Hall-Dale (Oct. 17).

“We know what is coming,” Rhoda said. “I am glad because I don’t think we were ready at the beginning at the year. Now, we are getting a little bit closer to play with those teams and be competitive. Not just the Hall-Dales and Monmouths. We will have the Oak Hills and the Winthrops, teams that we will need to play with. I am glad we have them in the middle and towards the end.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: