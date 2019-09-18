LEWISTON — Following more than 20 years in leadership roles at St. Mary’s and Covenant Health, Rene Dumont has been appointed chief patient experience officer at St. Mary’s Health System.

In this newly created position, Dumont will lead efforts to improve the experience St. Mary’s provides patients and their family members. He will also oversee the recently founded Albert Lepage Center for Patient Experience, which promotes innovation and improvement across the organization through research, best practice development and implementation, innovation grants and more.

As the former vice president of strategic growth for St. Mary’s Health System, Dumont has significant experience in assessing performance, developing and deploying strategy and leading improvement efforts. He is a member of and the past chairman of the Androscoggin County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: