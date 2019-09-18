LEWISTON — Zack Pettengill is seeking re-election to the Ward 2 City Council seat.

“It has been a pleasure serving the residents of Ward 2 and Lewiston the past two years,” he said in a statement. “There is still much work to be done and I would appreciate your vote on Nov. 5 so I can continue to put Lewiston and its residents first.”

Pettengill said that during his first term, he advocated for a priority on “Lewiston-first” initiatives. He said during recent debates on establishing a permanent housing committee the he disagreed with other members that qualified people who live in Lewiston “couldn’t be found in our community.”

“He fought to ensure that only residents of Lewiston would be the ones that make up the committee,” according to the statement. “During his second term, he will continue to fight to ensure that the decisions for Lewiston are made by and for Lewiston residents, not outside interest groups.”

He said during his second term, he will look to address the city’s high property tax rate “through innovative ideas,” to attract businesses to the area, and to promote more public art throughout the city.

Pettengill, who owns a small business in Lewiston, said he has been the lone voice in pushing to address lead in housing, making sure the city takes an “active stance on the issue and for it to no longer be just a campaign issue that is only talked about.”

Donna Gillespie is also running for the Ward 2 seat.

