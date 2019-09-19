(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (19-3)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
WIL KRAMLICH (17-5)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
NATHAN FOURNIER (15-7)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
ADAM ROBINSON (16-6)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
TONY BLASI (12-10)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
LEE HORTON (19-3)
Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills
