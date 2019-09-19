(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (19-3)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

WIL KRAMLICH (17-5)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

NATHAN FOURNIER (15-7)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

ADAM ROBINSON (16-6)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

TONY BLASI (12-10)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

LEE HORTON (19-3)

Thornton at Lewiston

Sanford at Edward Little

Lisbon at Mtn. Valley

York at Poland

Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester

Leavitt at Foxcroft

Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills

Brewer at Mt. Blue

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill

Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

