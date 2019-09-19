(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (19-3)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

WIL KRAMLICH (17-5)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

NATHAN FOURNIER (15-7)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

ADAM ROBINSON (16-6)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

TONY BLASI (12-10)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

LEE HORTON (19-3)

Thornton at Lewiston
Sanford at Edward Little
Lisbon at Mtn. Valley
York at Poland
Telstar at Gray-New Gloucester
Leavitt at Foxcroft
Falmouth/Greely at Oxford Hills
Brewer at Mt. Blue
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Oak Hill
Spruce Mountain at Camden Hills

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Gray-New Gloucester Patriots, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, St. Dom's Saints, Telstar Rebels, Winthrop Ramblers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles