LIVERMORE FALLS — A Jay man is accused of luring individuals into a confrontational situation Tuesday night, which resulted in the shooting of a Livermore Falls man in the leg, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Thursday

Six people ages 17 to 23 went behind the Central Plaza at 82 Main St., including a 17-year old Livermore Falls boy, where the incident happened.

Officer Steve Gould arrested Avery Teehan, 22, on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of elevated aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release, Gould said. The latter charge was on an unrelated matter.

Teehan was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Kennebec County on a charge of theft prior to the search, he said.

Witnesses alleged sarcastic remarks were made and shots were fired from a handgun several times with one bullet striking Tommy Parent, 19, below the knee at about 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The bullet broke bones which required surgery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Gould said.

Teehan “is the one who coerced them to come to the site behind the plaza to settle an argument,” Steward said. “We are still investigating who actually pulled the trigger.”

Livermore Falls police received a warrant to search a home on Kyesland Avenue in Jay, where Teehan was staying. Gould, officer Walter Bachelder, Lt. Joseph Sage were assisted by Jay police and Maine State Police in the search while Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the perimeter of the property.

Teehan was brought to the Livermore Falls Police Department to be interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.

A conviction on a charge of elevated aggravated assault carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. A conviction on a violation of conditions of release is punishable by up to five years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Teehan is being held without bail on the Livermore Falls charges at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. He is also being held in lieu of $300 cash bail on the Kennebec County warrant, according to a corrections officer.

