LIVERMORE FALLS — A 19-year-old local man was shot in the leg Tuesday night behind Central Plaza at 82 Main St., Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday.

A group of people ages 20 to 23 and a juvenile met up behind the building.

Someone pulled a handgun after sarcastic remarks were made and shot the 19-year-old in the leg, he said.

Maine State Police is assisting Livermore Falls with the investigation.

Livermore Falls Lt. Joseph Sage was called in Tuesday night. Officers Steve Gould and Troy Reed responded to the report of the shooting at 10:33 p.m.

Officers were continuing the investigation Wednesday.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance took the teenager to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The man’s condition was unknown Wednesday morning.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call Livermore Falls Police Department at (207) 897-3424.

