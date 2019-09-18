 

FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has established a means to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building.

The United Way will direct the funds it receives directly to LEAP and those affected. It can be done online at www.uwtva.org, via mail, PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at its 218 Fairbanks Road office.

Crews were restoring power and cable lines Wednesday on Route 2 near the site of Monday’s explosion in Farmington. The road reopened Tuesday night. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

