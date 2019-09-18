FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has established a means to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building.

The United Way will direct the funds it receives directly to LEAP and those affected. It can be done online at www.uwtva.org, via mail, PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at its 218 Fairbanks Road office.

Route 2 reopens

« Previous

filed under: