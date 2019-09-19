For the love of God and country, people who are thinking of supporting Democratic candidates should wake up before it is too late. The Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party of old. Today’s party is Democratic-socialist.

Older generations who were devout Democrats would not approve of today’s candidates.

Those people who hate President Trump should get over it, acknowledge and give him credit for all he has done and trying to do for this country.

Draining the swamp is a good idea; corruption in Washington is and was rampant. How else do elected officials start off as regular folks and become multi-millionaires in no time at all?

Yes, I watch FOX News. Believe it or not, they show both sides of issues, unlike the news on some other media. The latest Democratic debate was a charade of lies controlled by very biased moderators.

How many more shenanigans will the Democrats come up with in an attempt to impeach the president? They are wasting time and money — which is all they have done during the past three years.

Now, out of desperation, they are digging up old bones against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats need to get to real work.

Joan Villani, Lewiston

