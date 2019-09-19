LEWISTON — The Maine Turnpike Authority announced Thursday that the Lewiston Park and Ride lot at Exit 80 has been reopened.
The lot at 1243 Lisbon St. was expected to be closed for about a week starting Tuesday. However maintenance work was completed in just two days.
