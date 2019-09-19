Does it seriously come down to threats? That if the people do not re-elect the present administration, we are all doomed to a life of misery and poverty?
Serious minds think otherwise.
I refuse to kiss the ring of my benefactor — the stable genius who says he was sent from above.
False leadership is always going to be illegitimate, no matter what light you use to see the truth.
Michael Boom, Lewiston
