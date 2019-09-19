RUMFORD – Mr. John A. “Jack” Cote, 83, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital with his family at his side. He resided on Wyman Hill Road in Rumford.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on Dec. 17, 1935, he was the son of Emile and Gertrude (Metivier) Cote. Jack was a graduate of Stephens High School class of 1955 and served in the U.S. Army as an SP4. He worked Double A Operator in C Recovery for Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was very involved with his grandchildren and was also an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriot fan.

He was married in Rumford, Maine, on May 2, 1960, to Shirley M. Simard, who died in Rumford, Maine, on Jan. 19, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Mark and his wife, Marie, of Rumford and Christopher and his wife, Lisa, of Peru; two daughters, Tammy Ferland and husband, Edward, of Peru and Brenda Bernard and husband, Owen, of Dixfield; grandchildren, Matthew Ferland and wife, Brittany, Chelsea Bernard, Austin Bernard, Aaron Cote, Kaitlyn Cote and fiancé, Cowen Johnson, Krista Cote, Andrew Cote, Becky Berthiaume and husband, Matthew, Samantha Cote; great-grandchildren, Millie Ferland, Raelynn Ferland and Adalyn Berthiaume. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; infant daughter, Becky Marie; his parents; brothers, Philip and Richard Cote.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Rumford Hospital and staff, Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and to his caregivers, Tina, Deb, Stormie, Sarah, Julie and Ashley.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. John Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

Those who desire may contribute to

Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave

Lewiston, ME 04240

in his memory.

« Previous