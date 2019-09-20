Oquossoc- The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society will host the 5th Annual Rangeley Regatta on Friday, September 27th beginning at 10:30 with the High School/Prep competition on Oquossoc Cove featuring kayak, canoe and crew-style Rangeley boat races. The Middle School competition will begin at 1pm at the Society’s Outdoor Heritage Museum. This year’s Rangeley Regatta will again host teams of 6-8th graders from Rangeley, Stratton, Kingfield, Philips, Farmington and Strong. Last year the event hosted over 155 student competitors and 25 volunteers as Stratton Middle school won its third straight Regatta Cup title, besting Phillips by just a single point. Hebron Academy captured its 2nd straight Indian Rock Trophy in the Prep/H.S. division. Both return to defend their titles in 2019.

The Rangeley Regatta features teams of boys and girls in grades 6-8 competing for individual Medals and team points towards the Cup in the following events: One Mile Road Race, Distance Fly Casting, Canoe Relay, Kayak Relay and Crew Style Rowing Races featuring 2 rowers and coxswain in the Society’s vintage Rangeley Boats. The Arts are also important point-scoring events for team members in the following; Outdoor Art, Poetry, Public Speaking and Fly-Tying Competitions as well as a Team Outdoor Trivia Competition. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are awarded in all events. “This has been a wonderful way to engage local young people in the region’s important outdoor history, unplug, have fun and experience traditional outdoor pursuits in a fun learning experience”, shared Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce. The Historical Society has event sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available and can be reached at: 207-491-4771. This is a rain or shine event and spectators are encouraged to come join in the fun. “The kids are all great, but watching the older student’s stay and mentor the middle schoolers after they have finished their competition is a particular joy for me”, added Pierce.

