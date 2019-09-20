Gravel road workshop being offered

FARMINGTON — A Gravel Road Evaluation & Maintenance Workshop will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Chesterville Town Office, 408 Dutch Gap Road.

Participants will learn how proper maintenance protects property values and water quality, how to evaluate a gravel road for maintenance needs, gravel road best management practices, how to manage water on and adjacent to roadways and nontraditional and low cost alternatives.

The session will include a guided site walk of a local gravel road with State Soil Scientist Dave Rocque and Nonpoint Source Training Coordinator John Maclaine to provide a real-life scenario for discussion of potential improvements and practices.

Using the Maine DEP Camp Road Maintenance Manual, the class qualifies for four hours of continuing education credits for individuals certified in erosion control practices by Maine DEP.

Preregistration is required. Make checks payable to FCSWCD in the amount of $45/person and mail to FCSWCD, 107 Park St. Farmington, ME 04938. Include the names, addresses, phone number and email address of each participant registered.

For more information, call, Rosetta White at 207-778-4279 or e mail [email protected]

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshop

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the Wilton Career Center, 865 Rte. 2 E, at 10 a.m. Wednuesday, Sept. 25.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

School parade entries sought in Rumford

RUMFORD — The Mountain Valley High School Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, Sept. 27. This year’s theme is “Children’s Fantasy Books.”

The committee is looking for community and business participants to be in the parade. The line up will be in the school front entrance starting at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at 5 and move down Hancock Street, turn onto Oxford Avenue, then onto Waldo Street and will end at the top of the hill above the football field.

Those interested in participating in the parade should email [email protected]

Flamingos flocking to Farmington

FARMINGTON — Flamingos will be flying to local yards and lawns beginning Sunday, Sept. 29, bringing fun and color to the area while raising money for Mt. Blue Recreation Cheering.

The Flocking Fundraiser will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 27. Youth cheerleaders in grades prekindergarten throught grade eight will take Flocking Work Orders for $20 a flock.

Flamingo Flocks and “You’ve Been Flocked Signs” will arrive at addresses selected by donors after dark and be displayed in the lucky recipient’s yard until the following evening.

Those who would like to place a flocking order should see a Mt. Blue Rec Cheerleader or email [email protected]

