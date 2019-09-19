College Transitions program begins soon

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Spruce Mountain Adult Education College Transitions program will begin Monday, Sept. 23. The intensive 12-week course will help students improve their reading, writing and math skills, raising them to a “college level.”

Students will take the Accuplacer, tour local colleges and explore college and career options. In addition, students will receive help with the FAFSA application process and discover multiple scholarship opportunities. Classes will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Participants will earn one credit from Central Maine Community College or University of Maine at Augusta for completing the program.

Contact Michelle Guillaume at Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education, 207-897-6406, or visit 9 Cedar St.

USMC to hold birthday dinner

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will hold the USMC 244th Birthday Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci’s, 150 Mill St. All are invited. The cost is $30 a person.

For more information, contact Commandant Charlie Paul at 207-798-9548. All reservations need to be in by Sept. 26.

Erosion Contractor Certification course to be offered

LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in alliance with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, will host an educational workshop on Thursday, Sept. 26, aimed at providing attendants with basic and advanced erosion control practices.

The workshop topics will include why erosion control is needed, laws and regulations requiring erosion control, erosion control best management practices and planning, pollution prevention at construction sites and erosion control plan design.

Those attending qualify to become Maine DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. John Maclaine, Maine DEP nonpoint source training center coordinator, will be the instructor.

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will conduct the workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine, Lewiston-Auburn Campus, Room 170.

Contact the district at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] for information or to reserve a spot. Cost is $75.

