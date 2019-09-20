PARIS — Atticus Soehren threw four touchdowns and Colby VanDecker ran for 227 yards as Oxford Hills routed Falmouth/Greely 48-0 at Gouin Athletic Complex on Friday.

Soehren completed all nine passes he attempted fro 197 yards. Two of his TD passes went to Isaiah Oufiero, while JJ Worster (41 yards) and Addison Brown (71 yards) caught one apiece.

VanDecker (22 carries) ran for two first-quarter touchdowns to give the Vikings (2-1) a 14-0 lead. Marcus Stone capped the scoring with a fourth-quarter TD run.

Oxford Hills racked up 490 yards total offense and held Falmouth/Greely to 92.

Leavitt 42, Foxcroft 19

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Wyatt Hathaway threw for two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another in the third quarter to lead Leavitt to a 42-19 win over Foxcroft Academy on Friday night.

Leavitt led 28-0 at halftime. Hathaway finished with 142 yards and the touchdown on nine carries and completed 12 of 19 passes for 136 yards and the two scores.

Garrett Jabbusch added a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with 101 yards rushing on six carries for the Hornets. Damion Calder had a 19-yard touchdown run. Mark Herman and Keegan Melanson had touchdown catches, while Melanson also had a two-point catch from Hathaway. Allen Peabody added a 6-yard touchdown run.

Cam Jordan helped the Hornets (3-0) hold the Ponies (2-1) scoreless in the first half with nine tackles and three sacks. Tommy Casey had 11 tackles and Riley Parmenter had 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Foxcroft’s Logan Martin had touchdown runs of 60 and 6 yards.

Thornton 43, Lewiston 7

LEWISTON — Isaac Ofielu ran for three touchdowns as the Trojans (3-0) defeated the Blue Devils (1-2) in Lewiston.

Quarterback Kobe Gaudette had a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Anthony Jones added a 20-yard TD run in the fourth.

Colby Bolduc and Sam Edborg each had an interception for the Trojans.

FIELD HOCKEY

Boothbay 4, Lisbon 0

LISBON — Chloe Arsenault had a hat trick to lift Boothbay to 4-0 victory over Lisbon in field hockey action Friday.

Kathryn Hibbard also had a goal and Jaelyn Crocker made four saves for the Seahawks (3-3).

Becky Budesheim made six saves for Lisbon (1-5).

Dirigo 3, Mountain Valley 2

DIXFIELD — Kailey Hackett scored the go-ahead goal to lift Dirigo to a 3-2 victory over Mountain Valley in a MVC field hockey game Friday.

The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Ashley Perreault scored in the first period off a Lauren Ferland assist. Jayce Brophy scored early in the second half, with Page Lueders picking up the assist.

Rylee Sevigny and Autumn Freeman scored nearly four minutes apart for the Falcons (5-2) to tie the game. Both assisted on each other’s goal.

Allie Dyke made 16 saves for Dirigo (5-1), while Nora Tag made 11 saves for Mountain Valley.

BOYS SOCCER

Buckfield 3, Winthrop 2

WINTHROP — Victor Verill scored a pair goals as Buckfield defeated Winthrop 3-2 in a boys soccer contest Friday.

Kaleb Harvey chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Bucks (2-3).

Rowan Goebel-Bain and Colby Emery had a goal apiece for the Ramblers (2-4). Owen Foster contributed an assist.

Tyler Gammon made eight saves for Buckfield, while Jake Smith stopped 13 shots for the Ramblers.

Oak Hill 5, Dirigo 0

WALES — Nico Soucy and Caleb Valliere each scored twice to pace the Raiders to the MVC win Friday.

Caleb Leighton had the other goal for Oak Hill (3-3-0).

Dirigo falls to 3-3-0.

Rangeley 3, Islesboro 0

RANGELEY — Ken Thompson dropped in a pair of goals and Connor Hall added one as Rangeley rolled to 3-0 victory over Islesboro in a boys soccer game on Friday.

The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead by halftime. Charlie Pye and Brian Williamson each picked up assists for Rangeley.

Rangeley goalies Garrett Burgess and Nolan Boone combined to make seven saves.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: