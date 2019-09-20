NORWAY – Bernard F. Bailey, veteran of World War II, died Sept. 17, 2019, at the age of 95, in Norway. He was born in Norway to Harold and Helen (Millett) Bailey on Aug. 1, 1924. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature, camping in New England and traveling with his wife to many places in Europe. He particularly enjoyed revisiting Germany where he reminisced about his involvement in the Battle of Remagen that resulted in the capture of the Lundendorff Bridge over the Rhine River.

He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Florence; and three children, Renny (Patt) of Norway, Doreen Scharfenstein (Bill) of Essex, Conn., and Brian (Cindy) of Conway, N.H. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Maureen, Kris, Marcy, Sharla, and Lindsey; six great-grandchildren, Katy, Christine, Josh, Jon, Katelyn, and Dale; and tw0 great-great-granddaughters, Ella and Anna.

A private graveside service for family only will be held at a future date in Paris, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

« Previous

Next »