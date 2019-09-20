Rose Dyke of Canton kneels beside Juanita Crafts of Livermore at the POW/MIA National Recognition Day observance in Jay on Friday. Dyke’s brother has been missing in action since May 13, 1969. Crafts’ husband, Charles, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Seated beside Crafts is Mark Grooms, whose father was a POW in Germany. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
U.S. Navy veteran Eric Fuller of Livermore leads a procession from United Bikers of Maine in observance of POW/MIA National Recognition Day on Friday in Jay. The group from Franklin and Oxford counties rode from Turner to participate. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Patrick White, district commander of United Bikers of Maine for Oxford County, records the POW/MIA National Recognition Day observance in Jay on Friday. His dog Roxie, wearing a helmet and shades, rests in a pooch pouch. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden
Juanita Crafts of Livermore and Mark Grooms, whose husband and father, respectively, were POWs, return to their seats after placing a wreath at the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of all Wars in Jay on Friday, POW/MIA National Recognition Day. Crafts’ husband, Charles, was a POW in Vietnam; Grooms’ father was a POW in Germany. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo by Pam Harnden