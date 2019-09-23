Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Spruce Mountain High School Cafeteria

FINANCE Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.

School Board Meeting Agenda

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of meeting minutes

5.1. September 12, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes

6. Communications/correspondence

6.1. Gear Up Grant Presentation

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

9. Superintendent’s report

10. Administrator reports

10.1. Kevin Harrington – SMPS

10.2. Greg Henderson – SMMS

10.3. Chris Hollingsworth – Curriculum & Technology

10.4. TJ Plourde – SMHS

10.5. Pat St. Clair – SMES

11. Board Chairman’s report

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

13.1. First reading of the Bloodborne Pathogens Policy GBGAA

14. Old business

14.1. MSBA Conference – attendees

15. New business

15.1. Jim Shink, Transportation Director – new bus request

15.2. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

16. Appointments

16.1. Co-Curricular appointments

17. Other business

17.1. Board member school walk-through of high school

18. Calendar/announcements

❖ October 10, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Primary School

➢ Policy Committee will meet at 5 p.m.

❖ October 24, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Elementary School

➢ Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.

19. Adjournment

Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (A.D.A)

« Previous

filed under: