Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors
Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Spruce Mountain High School Cafeteria
FINANCE Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
School Board Meeting Agenda
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of meeting minutes
5.1. September 12, 2019 – School Board Meeting Minutes
6. Communications/correspondence
6.1. Gear Up Grant Presentation
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
9. Superintendent’s report
10. Administrator reports
10.1. Kevin Harrington – SMPS
10.2. Greg Henderson – SMMS
10.3. Chris Hollingsworth – Curriculum & Technology
10.4. TJ Plourde – SMHS
10.5. Pat St. Clair – SMES
11. Board Chairman’s report
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
13.1. First reading of the Bloodborne Pathogens Policy GBGAA
14. Old business
14.1. MSBA Conference – attendees
15. New business
15.1. Jim Shink, Transportation Director – new bus request
15.2. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
16. Appointments
16.1. Co-Curricular appointments
17. Other business
17.1. Board member school walk-through of high school
18. Calendar/announcements
❖ October 10, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Primary School
➢ Policy Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
❖ October 24, 2019 – Regular School Board Meeting @ Spruce Mountain Elementary School
➢ Finance Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
19. Adjournment
Any individual who needs special accommodations to enter the building or assistance to attend this public meeting, must contact the Superintendent’s Office at least (5) days in advance of the meeting. (A.D.A)
