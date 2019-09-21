Free Museum Day at Augusta institution

AUGUSTA — The Maine State Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of culture and learning. In order to be admitted free on Sept. 21, participants need only visit the website, www.Smithsonian.com/museumday , download a free ticket for two people, and present it at the Maine State Museum. On that day, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating museums and cultural institutions for one day only. One ticket is permitted per household, per e-mail address.

For more information about Museum Day and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit www.Smithsonian.com/museumday. For additional information about the Maine State Museum’s exhibits and programs, visit www.mainestatemuseum.org.

Scout troop to hold yard sale, bottle drive

AUBURN — Boy Scout Troop 121 will hold the annual yard sale and bottle drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, Park Avenue. Bottles can be dropped off at the church during the sale.

Troop 121 offers youth with special physical, mental and emotional challenges the opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills and develop personal fitness.

Those who have items to donate or bottles to be picked up should call Don Malpass at 207-783-0790.

Local agencies to connect community to helpful resources

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn Community Resource Fair, to be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Lewiston Public Library, is a free event designed to connect community members to important resources, including education and development, food security, financial benefits, emergency assistance, medical services, mental health services, supports for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, legal services, healthy living, home ownership programs, supports for New Mainers, homelessness prevention, case management and employment skills.

The fair will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in Callahan Hall at the library, 200 Lisbon St. Interpreters will be available for those who prefer to use interpretation services as they visit various tables to learn about available services in the community.

More information, including a list of participating organizations, is available on the event’s Facebook page, Lewiston-Auburn Community Resource Fair, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2517215011633539/.

Snowmobile club to hold first meeting in Durham

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal) meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. The next meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 24. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

Author to give reading as part of Blanco Series

BETHEL — Author Martín Espada will give a reading on Tuesday, Sept. 24, as part of the Richard Blanco Series at Gould Academy. The event is open to all. The reading will take place at 7 p.m. in Bingham Auditorium and a book signing and reception will follow at 8 at the Marlon Family IDEAS Center. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1957, Espada has published almost 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist and translator. His latest collection of poems from Norton is called “Vivas to Those Who Have Failed” (2016). A former tenant lawyer in Greater Boston’s Latino community, Espada is a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. The Richard Blanco Visiting Writers Program and Retreat, a collaboration between Richard Blanco and Gould Academy, celebrates living writers and builds appreciation for contemporary work. For more information on the program and retreat, visit gouldacademy.org/academics/ visiting-writers-program/ .

Steeple renovated, to be set back on church

AUBURN — West Auburn Congregational Church announces that the steeple project is nearing completion and will be set back on the church on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Auburn city manager to address group

AUBURN — United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Rolly’s Diner. Auburn City Manager Peter Crichton will be the speaker.

USMC to hold birthday dinner

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will hold the USMC 244th Birthday Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci’s, 150 Mill St. All are invited. The cost is $30 a person.

For more information, contact Commandant Charlie Paul at 207-798-9548. All reservations need to be in by Sept. 26.

Erosion Contractor Certification course to be offered

LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in alliance with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, will host an educational workshop on Thursday, Sept. 26, aimed at providing attendants with basic and advanced erosion control practices.

The workshop topics will include why erosion control is needed, laws and regulations requiring erosion control, erosion control best management practices and planning, pollution prevention at construction sites and erosion control plan design.

Those attending qualify to become Maine DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. John Maclaine, Maine DEP nonpoint source training center coordinator, will be the instructor.

The Androscoggin Valley SWCD will conduct the workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine, Lewiston-Auburn Campus, Room 170.

Contact the district at 207-241-5377 or at [email protected] for information or to reserve a spot. Cost is $75.

Bystander Intervention training set

AUBURN — Green Dot Lewiston-Auburn will offer Bystander Intervention training through Auburn Adult and Community Education from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Edward Little High School. The program is free and open to the public.

The program teaches safe and proven effective Bystander Intervention techniques that members of the community can use to proactively reduce harm and change the culture of the community for the better. The techniques have been taught in a variety of schools, nonprofits and businesses.

For more information about Green Dot Lewiston-Auburn, email [email protected] To register for the workshop, go to www.maineadulted.org.

High school to host college fair

BRUNSWICK — Brunswick High School will host its annual Midcoast College Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the fair will end at 8 p.m.

Approximately 100 colleges and universities from across the U.S. and Canada will be represented. In addition, the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) and the New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE) will be on hand to speak with students and parents about ways to cover the cost of higher education. The fair is open to all greater Brunswick area high school students and their parents.

Visit the Brunswick High School website, www.brunswick.k12.me.us/bhs, for a list of participating universities and colleges.

State delegation to hold office hours

LEWISTON — Lewiston’s delegation to the Maine State House will hold public office hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lewiston Public Library’s Couture Room.

The delegation includes Sen. Nate Libby, Senate Majority Leader, and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, all of whom will be in attendance. Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The delegation will give updates on its work on various policy committees and the legislative session. All are welcome to attend, ask questions and get answers. To RSVP on Facebook, visit http://bit.ly/lewistonofficehours.

The public office hours will be held monthly throughout the year on the fourth Saturday of each month. The exception to this is December, when the fourth Saturday falls in the middle of the holiday season. The dates are as follows: Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

Briar Patch in need of old planters

MEXICO — The Briar Patch is in need of gently used planters. If old planters are in good shape, bring them to the What Not Shop so they can be reused in the Briar Patch Greenhouse.

Author talk to include blacksmith demo

FREEPORT — “The Everyday Blacksmith,” an author talk and blacksmithing demonstration, will be given by Nicholas Moreau at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Freeport Community Library.

Moreau is the third-generation owner of Wicks Forge and wrote some of his book, “The Everyday Blacksmith,” while at the Freeport library. He will begin his extended author talk with a blacksmithing demonstration using his portable forge.

The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase through the author. For questions or directions to the library, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

