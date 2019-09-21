100 years ago: 1919

Miss Florence L. Nye, formerly social editor of the Lewiston Journal, has been spending the summer with friends at Walpole, Mass. Miss Nye is a district secretary of the National Y. W. C. A. and her territory has been this year thru the south. Besides this work, she has also been a publicity agent for the International Conference of Physicians held during the months of September and October in New York City. Miss Nye is staying at the Waldorf for the next few months, after which she will probably return South.

50 years ago: 1969

Members of the newly organized Lewiston Historical Commission held their first meeting last night and discussed plans for marking historical sites in the city. Conceived originally by Mayor John B. Belliveau, who noted that the idea of a historical commission has never been instituted in Lewiston before and it may be the only one of its type in the state, the board met to consider and make plans for putting up plaques on Lewiston’s historic area and other types of his recognitions and notations.

25 years ago: 1994

“Ghosts of Williamsburg and Richmond, Virginia” will be the subject of a Horizons/55 educational program scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Horizons/55 Senior Health Information Center at the Lewiston Mall. Historian and Civil War enthusiast Charles W. Plummer will share stories of “apparitions and haunted places in these southern locales.” The stories will include “the apparition of an unhappy 18th-century bride at Tuckahoe Plantation, the mysterious presence of a beautiful young woman at the governor’s mansion in Williamsburg, the haunting return of a French soldier who was killed during the Revolutionary War, and a strange portrait that moves about on its own,” says Plummer. His presentation will include a slide show.

