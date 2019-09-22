LEWISTON — The number of cooking classes offered at Lewiston Adult Education are numerous, especially compared to many other adult education programs. One reason is Lewiston Regional Technical Center’s Green Ladle program and building on the campus, which allows for expanded course opportunities. Not many high schools have such a culinary arts program.

Cooking classes offered this fall at Lewiston Adult Education include making bagels, using your grill to smoke foods, making Somali crepes, stuffing and rolling a turkey breast for Thanksgiving, canning home-made salsa, cooking on a budget, decorating cookies, and impressing your guests with your own hors d’oeuvres.

“Cooking classes are among our most popular offerings in adult ed,” said program Education and Marketing Coordinator Mike Reagan. Those who take the classes have fun, and enjoy taking home what they’ve made to share, from Indian cuisine to French pastries, he said.

For more information or to register, go to https://lewiston.coursestorm.com/category/cooking?page=1. If the class you want is full, check out the offerings for the spring semester early in January.

